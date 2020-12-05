Speak Out: Barr says no evidence of fraud

Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday that the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. His comments come despite President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that the election was stolen and his refusal to concede his loss to President-elect Joe Biden. In an interview with The Associated Press, Barr said U.S. attorneys and FBI agents have been working to follow up specific complaints and information they’ve received, but they’ve uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome of the election. “To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election,” Barr told the AP

• Six-to-1, Trump fires him in the next 10 days. — Eddie Curley

• Of course. If you don’t kiss up, you are bad. Same with the press and the courts. In his world, he is always right and can do no wrong. He wants this to go to the Supreme Court, where he figures he has things stacked in his favor. That’s why they pushed that last nomination through. Any cheating going on is entirely Trump’s. — Lani Cotton

• And it’s exactly why the other side fought so hard to stop the nomination, for fear that the cheating will be acknowledged. Politics. — Gary Showalter Jr.

• How would he know? He never even looked for it. No surprise here. Barr has been a traitor to Trump since Day One. — Marc Auger

• So anyone that goes against what Trump says is a traitor? — Topher Lawrence

• He serves the country, not one man. This isn’t a dictatorship we live in … or is it? — B.K. Smith

• Is loyalty to Trump more important than telling the truth? — Joe Frggale

• I finally agree with something Barr has said. — Vic Mchugh

• Oh, my God. He finally did something right. — Sheryl Pizzadili

• He needs to be fired! — Linda White Lane