Speak Out: Barr testifies in House hearing

Attorney General William Barr defended the aggressive federal law enforcement response to civil unrest in America as he testified for the first time before the House Judiciary Committee, pushing back against angry, skeptical Democrats who said President Donald Trump’s administration is unconstitutionally suppressing dissent.

• From article: “The images were cut from hundreds of hours of racial injustice footage of largely peaceful protests around the nation.” Just watching the footage shows the left’s idiot newscasters calling riots peaceful.. — Frederick Tate

• Perhaps you missed the beginning of the hearing today on TV. The GOP started with their video, showing carefully selected clips of violent protesters. So, in essence, both sides showed videos to prove their point. — Sharon Lewis

• Shouldn’t the actions of rioters be condemned? All I can say is, we’ll see come election time. The silent majority still rules. — Jeremiah Jones

• I’m pretty sure everyone condemns rioters. The condemnation falls on DOJ for attacking peaceful protesters, which, of course, is backed up by the most important amendment, the First. It amazes me that many of you call yourselves Americans. — Tommy Bou

• I’ve never witnessed such rude actions. The congressmen should be ashamed of their behavior. Reprehensible. — Mary Grampp Brown

• I guess you don’t watch Trump’s press briefings. — William Mazzariello

• Attention middle-class Americans and independent voters: Today Democrats declared alliance with the violent rioters and domestic terrorists who are burning down these cities. They care nothing about the utter destruction, nor the loss of life caused by this chaos. They have no desire to provide for your safety. — Rob Holley

• Barr condemning the peaceful protesters means he hates the First Amendment. — Jeff Hatt

• He’s condemning protesters, and that’s an important difference. And he’s never condemned Trump supporters who’ve stormed government buildings and legislative halls, armed to the teeth, screaming in the faces of police officers, calling for harming or murdering elected officials whose viewpoints and policies conflict with those of Trump. I wonder why. — Eric Morrison