Speak Out: Bernie and Hillary

Hillary Clinton says “nobody likes” her former presidential rival Bernie Sanders, even as the Vermont senator remains entrenched among the front-runners in the Democratic race, with the Iowa caucus beginning in less than two weeks.

In an interview with “The Hollywood Reporter” published Tuesday, Clinton was asked about a comment she makes in an upcoming documentary where she says Sanders was “in Congress for years” but, “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done.”

Clinton replied that the criticism still holds and refused to say she’d endorse him this cycle if he wins the party’s nomination, adding: “It’s not only him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters.”

• I can see that. He’s different and doesn’t follow the natural flow of either major party. — Jordan Irazabal

• She’s unelectable because she’s so bitter. — Paul Vogel

•She got the nomination over Bernie because she had 4 million more votes than him. Same with Trump. You guys always go for the throat with women. How about angry Bernie? — Carol Townsend

• Hillary is not electable because of Hillary – her history, her actions – her crimes – her attitudes and instance that everyone else is the problem — not her. Bitter yes, but also delusional. Bernie would never have won in 2016 just as he won’t in the next election. But that fact wasn’t good enough for Hillary and the DNC. They had to go out of their way to torpedo his 2016 chances. FYI Hillary needs to know her statement is true in regard to her….”nobody likes” Hillary. — Victoria M. Olds

•She got the nomination over Bernie because the DNC and the mass liberal media strategically coordinated against his campaign, limited his airtime, lied about the size of his rallies, fed actual questions to Clinton during a debate. It was pretty well known while it was going on and even more well known now. Hillary didn’t win that nomination on her own just like Biden’s not gonna win this one without the DNCs help. — Christopher Joyce

• That rare case when a statement is 100% true yet the irony meter is also at 100%. — Rob Holley

• Man Hillary Clinton declaring that nobody likes someone is weird. I mean she is an expert on being hated it’s just barely more popular than Donald Trump, and is hated by the left and she is still some how wrong about Bernie. So this is like beyond irony. — Copn Fred

• I don’t understand why anyone is paying her any mind at all. She isn’t running. She lost. Move on from her. There are like 90 others currently running that you can focus on that would be more helpful. — Jeanne Marie

• I think these comments coming out while Bernie is stuck in Impeachment is fitting given his treatment of Secretary Clinton. — Debbie Dickerson