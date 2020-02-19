Speak Out: Bezos and climate change

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said Monday that he plans to spend $10 billion of his own fortune to help fight climate change.

Bezos, the world’s richest man, said in an Instagram post that he’ll start giving grants this summer to scientists, activists and nonprofits working to protect Earth.

“I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change,” Bezos said in the post.

Amazon, the company Bezos runs, has an enormous carbon foodprint. Last year, Amazon officials said the company would work to have 100% of its energy use come from solar panels and other renewable energy by 2030.

• So the man who delivers a pack of gum, inside a cardboard box, with plastic packaging, using a truck that consumes fuel, 1 million times a day, every day, is now concerned about the planet? The hypocrisy of the left is truly unmeasurable! — Marc Auger

• He’s now done 10 billion more things for the planet than the current administration has. Not sure what you’re so triggered about the recyclable materials the products are shipped in or the ecodiesel vans they are delivered in. Maybe it’s the incredible amount of jobs he’s provided? — Eddie Curley

•According to conservatives climate change isn’t real and it’s especially not manmade so what are you mad at the guy for? Remember humans aren’t responsible for climate change and carbon footprints, remember? — Christopher Joyce

•He’d actually have to pay taxes to begin with. Seems he and Amazon have done well with avoiding as much in taxes as they can.— Brian P Slattery

• Imagine the hubris it takes to imagine you can actually change the weather. — Hezzie John Schools

• Weather and climate are two different things. — Holly Overmyer

• Would be nice if that went to cancer research instead! — Suzie Schaub Stehle

• Yeah, money will fix it. — Lucy Carpenter Rapposelli

• Funny, I thought he said Trump was wrong when Trump said private citizens should be paying for this type of stuff and this guy said it would never happen! Looks like Trump wins again. — Diane Butters-Eastburn

• That’s basically like us giving away $10 billion. — Sarah Elizabeth

• The irony. — Sarabeth Sayers