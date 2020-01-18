Speak Out: Bicycles in Dover

Dover City Council members debated at length the usefulness of a subcommittee focused on bicycles and pedestrians after Councilman Matt Lindell sought to disband the group.

He said members of Dover’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Subcommittee have been lobbying organizations and allegedly identifying themselves as representatives of the city of Dover.

• Newsflash: Nobody in downtown Dover cares/uses that bike lane. Thank you for narrowing an already small lane and adding an extra obstacle to the already unpredictable commute. — Mark Bydlon

•But wait, the funeral home owner parks in the lane. Doesn’t that count as someone using it? — Christina Fitzwater

• Of course, having narrower roads has been shown to slow down traffic, which should make a congested area safer, but we have to be more concerned about having a boulevard in the middle of Dover. — Benjamin Black

• Making Dover (or most places in America) more walkable and bikeable is not easy. We are deeply appreciative that Councilmen Anderson, Sudler and Taylor see the value of the hard work of the (unpaid) citizen volunteers who are passionately committed to making Dover a better place to live and work.— Bike Delaware

• The amount of money being spent on making these bike lanes is ridiculous. Where is the revenue from these bikes that pay for this? I feel bikes should be given a license plate. The revenue from that could go to bike lanes. And bike riders could be held accountable for breaking the law. — Travis Rust

• All planning, acquisition, engineering, construction, reconstruction, repair, resurfacing and rehabilitation of public streets and roads, or the costs of planning, acquisition, engineering, construction, reconstruction, repair and rehabilitation of public transportation systems, is paid for with Delaware’s Transportation Trust Fund. A substantial part of the revenue of the Transportation Trust Fund comes from the federal government. And a substantial part of that revenue comes from general taxes (paid by everybody, including pedestrians and cyclists who don’t also own a car). But that’s not the only (or most important reason) reason why the Transportation Trust Fund pays for sidewalks and bike lanes. There are two others as well: (1) Approximately 1/3rd of all traffic fatalities in Delaware are the result of vehicles colliding with pedestrians and cyclists. The highest priority of Transportation Trust Fund expenditures is traffic safety…and that includes people being killed by cars who are not INSIDE of cars. (2) Shifting trips from vehicles to non-vehicles extends pavement life, reduces maintenance and saves money. (Because pavement damage is a fifth exponential function of vehicle weight.) — Bike Delaware

• I pass dozens more Amish buggies than I do bikes. What is the obsession to use taxpayer money that is targeted to so few? — Mark Fisher

