Speak Out: Biden certified as winner in Pennsylvania

Democrat Joe Biden was certified last week as winner of the presidential election in Pennsylvania, culminating three weeks of vote-counting and a string of failed legal challenges by President Donald Trump.

• Such a joke! So much fraud. — Linda White Lane

• What fraud? Name some. — Benjamin Black

• Goodbye, “America First.” Hello, globalism and the return to the destruction of the middle class! — Philip L. Puschel

• So much fraud? Yet the courts keep throwing the cases out. Trump’s lawyers are even trying to submit sworn affidavits with no backing evidence. — James Decker