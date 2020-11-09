Speak Out: Biden-Harris ticket makes history

Forty-eight years to the day that he ousted an incumbent to secure his first term as a Delaware senator, Joe Biden addressed the nation as its president-elect from his adopted home of Delaware. Alongside him, Kamala Harris made history with a number of firsts: She’ll be the first woman, first Black person and first South Asian person to be elected to the vice presidency. Sen. Harris will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government.

• He isn’t president-elect. Media decides nothing. Shows just how stupid some are. — Doug Poore

• You’re right, Doug. The media doesn’t decide who’ll be president. The American people do. The majority chose Biden. — Gary Greer

• We probably have more in common than what divides us. Just a thought. — Joe Frggale

• I can’t wait to see the backpedaling once the true results come out. It’s not over yet. — Stephen Jackson

• The opera lady has sung. — Ronald Williams-Garcia