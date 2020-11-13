Speak Out: Biden moves forward without help from Trump’s intel team

As he contests this year’s election results, Trump has not authorized President-elect Joe Biden to lay eyes on the Daily Brief.

· Biden is the threat. – Frederick Tate

· You spelled “president-elect” wrong. – Eddie Curley

Hunt, Hank and Vanilla Ice set for 2021 Delaware State Fair

Country stars Sam Hunt, Hank Williams Jr. and Lauren Alaina, contemporary Christian singer TobyMac and ‘90s rapper Vanilla Ice highlight the concert lineup for the 2021 Delaware State Fair. Other acts will include the Tedeschi Trucks Band with St. Paul & The Broken Bones.

· Bringing back old school. – Flo Marshall

· Is Carney going to allow this? – Paul Davis

· There will be 12 people at Vanilla Ice concert. – Bobby Murray

· And imma be one of the 12. Ice Ice Baby was my jam! – Toni Finney

· Let’s hope they have it next year. – Jean Janukowicz