Speak Out: Biden on sexual assault allegation

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday categorically denied allegations from a former Senate staffer that he sexually assaulted her in the early 1990s, saying “this never happened.” Biden’s first public remarks on the allegation by a former employee, Tara Reade, come at a critical moment for the presumptive Democratic nominee as he tries to relieve mounting pressure after weeks of leaving denials to his campaign. “I’m saying unequivocally, it never, never happened,” Biden said in an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” Biden said he will ask the National Archives to determine whether there is any record of such a complaint being filed, but he said repeatedly that he doesn’t believe such a record exists.

• Hearsay was good to charge Bill Cosby, why not Biden? – Mike Pawlowski

• Mrs. Ford had much more credibility than Tara Reade does. – Brendan Warner

• If the accuser was a diehard Republican I would question it. However she stated she’s a Democrat. How would you feel if it was your daughter making such accusations and no one believed her, or someone was attempting to railroad your son for political gain. As far as I’m concerned Joe must prove his innocence! – Cathy Cahall McCabe

• Biden and Democrats told us to “believe all women” and with Kavanaugh they said his career should be put on hold to conduct a thorough investigation. – Scott Berry

• Stormy Daniels. – Dennis Patrick

• And just like that Republicans started caring about sexual abuse again. – Eddie Curley

• And just like that, Democrats threw #metoo under the bus. – Ray Zelano

• Now, 27 years later she comes forward. She was an adult when it happened. We’re six months away from the U.S. elections. – R Tamer Peel

• Didn’t Kavanagh say the same? Yet there were protest. So why aren’t there protests now? – Doug Poore

• Maybe because people are more concerned with this virus. – John Anderson

• You’re free to grab a sign and protest. – Chris Henry

• Because there was much more on the character of Kavanagh; heavy drinking as a youth, etc. – Patrick R. Weaver

• Sen. Coons set the bar during the Kavenaugh hearings. Biden must prove his innocence. Biden himself said “women must be believed.” – Lou Bialota

• Trying to twist Joe into Trump’ss low-life acts isn’t going to work. – Gina Smith

• How many accused Trump of sexual assault? Is it 27 or 29? – Rick Reed