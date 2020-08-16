Speak Out: Biden selects Harris as running mate

Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate Tuesday, making history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket. Born to a Jamaican father and Indian mother, the 55-year-old first-term senator is one of the party’s most prominent figures.

• The party of inclusion openly and defiantly used racism and gender bias to select a running mate/future president. Isn’t that special? — Dennis Mehrenberg

• Historically, in my opinion, presidential nominees are very careful to not pick someone who can outshine, outspeak or out-anything their own star power. — Stan Heer

• How Biden chose Harris: She’s a Black woman, point-blank, period. It’s called identity politics. It’s not that hard. — Christopher Joyce

• But she’s not Black. She’s Jamaican Indian. — Mary Starkey Wood

• Her father is Jamaican, her mother Indian. She has nothing in common with most Black Americans. — Steve Durnan

• It’s another election year with two bad candidates. — Lamar Liffridge

• Still not eligible. — David A. Gibson

• She was born in California. So, yeah, she’s eligible. — Charlene Randall

• Obviously, more eligible than anyone on the right, that’s for sure. Nothing but a bunch of wackos on the right. — Rick Reed

• Wow, she’s done such a great job with California, along with Nancy and Chuck. The Democrats should be ashamed of themselves. — Stephen Terrance Herd

• Stephen Terrance Herd: California has the world’s 19th-highest GDP, bigger than most countries. — Eddie Curley

• Drug warrior like none other. A shill for the prison-industrial complex. — Pete Schonert

• In other words, the Democratic Party is putting up a far-left presidential candidate. — Philip L. Puschel

• Ronald Reagan would be considered far left by today’s Republican Party. — Michael McGaughey

• The Overton window in America is so screwed up that people think anything that isn’t the GOP is far-left communism. In reality, the Democratic Party is just a group of center-right fiscal conservatives who want to take your guns and expand the role of the government. — Pete Schonert

