Speak Out: Biden takes lead in Penn., Georgia

Democrat Joe Biden overtook President Donald Trump in the vote count in Pennsylvania and Georgia on Friday morning, closing in on a presidency that hinges on the outcome of tight contests in key battleground states. Both races remained too early to call with votes still being counted. Neither candidate had reached the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, though Biden has the advantage after eclipsing Trump in Wisconsin and Michigan.

• Sends a loud message. Racism and bigotry may exist for a while but will never prevail. America will not tolerate what we experienced for the last four years. Time to rebuild our reputation throughout the world. — Ronald Williams-Garcia

• Yup, I’m so glad racism and bigotry only started in 2016 and ended in 2020 with this new president. It’s guaranteed there will be no more of that ever, said no one ever. — Christopher Joyce

• Still printing ballots for Joe! — Cal Staple

• (You) still don’t understand how elections work? — William Mazzariello

• I know — every time kids got shot at a school that was their answer. All of these complainers should look right at Trump for losing — he is a mean-spirited man. The only person he cared about at that press conference was himself. He should concede like Hillary did. She told people to support Trump. — Debbie Dickerson

• So there’s 70 million racists in this country? Only people I see saying and doing racist stuff are liberals. You people are so angry. — Grant Murray

• Former GOP Sen. Rick Santorum called out President Trump’s claims that he is being cheated out of an election victory as “dangerous,” adding that the president’s allegations were “not factual,” “incendiary” and “not something a president of the United States should say.” “No Republican elected official is going to stand behind that statement. None of them will,” Santorum predicted. — Brendan Warner

• When we thought that 2020 couldn’t get any worse. President Trump said it would happen. They would have enough illegal mail-in votes to put Biden over the top. — Susan Murray

• Don’t you think if we were successfully rigging the election, we would have beaten McConnell, Graham and Collins, and taken the Senate? — Teresa Haggerty Youngcourt