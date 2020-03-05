Speak Out: Biden, Trump and the Taliban

Biden’s turnabout remakes Democratic race

Former Vice President Joe Biden swept to victory in Democratic primary contests across the country Tuesday, from New England to the Atlantic seaboard swing states, from the Upper Midwest to the Deep South. His coalition was broad, with black voters, women, older and college-educated voters all drawn to his campaign.

• Looks like the DNC rigging is working. — Rob Holley

• Biden won mostly red states. And Trump got more votes than all the Democrats combined in those states. Bernie won most of the blue states. Splitting the party in two. — Steve Durnan

• Ahhhh… the smell of panic by this president’s supporters is in the air. Easy fellas, Don the Con has it in the bag. No need to worry! — Brendan Warner

Trump talks to Taliban

President Donald Trump said he spoke Tuesday with the leader of the Taliban, days after the United States and the Taliban signed an agreement that calls for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan after more than 18 years. Trump is believed to be the first U.S. president to speak directly to the Taliban, and he suggested it wasn’t his first time. Asked if Tuesday was his first conversation with a leader of the Taliban, Trump said: “I don’t want to say that.”

• At least they’re talking. First step toward peace and bringing troops home. — Bob Hice

• Was it good enough for the Taliban to agree to the ceasefire again after breaking the agreement, because they were promised things that the U.S. had no right to promise them? — Jess Mortillfem