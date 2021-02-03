Speak Out: Bills would impact tipped, youth wages

Legislation recently filed would raise the minimum wage for tipped workers. Currently, tipped employees, such as waiters, make $2.23 an hour from their employers, plus tips. Should the collected tips not add up to the state minimum wage of $9.25 per hour, the employer must make up the difference. The bill would raise the tipped floor to $6.01. According to the proposal, the minimum wage for tipped workers has been unchanged since 1983, when the overall state minimum wage was $3.35 per hour.

• So? Are you rich? Why belittle entry-level jobs? — Mary Claire Krager

• Table games dealers are tipped workers that make $5 an hour and change — we are not entry-level. — Stephanie Bilodeau

• The amount a server receives hourly should be based on minimum wage. Server minimums should never have stayed frozen to antiquated totals. — Heather Laskey

• It already is. If a server’s tips don’t make minimum wage, the employer has to cover it. — Jake Phil

• If minimum wage is $15/hour, they won’t need tips. — Melissa Epperly

• We pay taxes on tips. — Julie McGuire

• If a business has $800/week for payroll and two workers full time, the only way you get a raise is lay off someone or cut back their hours or use self-service kiosks. — Tommy Morris

• Owners aren’t going to take a loss of revenue for employees to make more money. If they raise the minimum wage, they will either downsize or raise the prices of their product, putting everyone back to square one of not being able to afford things.— Jon Arthur Judd

• Tips reflect service. How many carpenters get tips? — Howard Gaines III

• How many carpenters make less than $4 an hour? If you aren’t prepared to reward proper service with a proper 15%-20% tip, you have no business going out to eat at an establishment where someone will be waiting on you. Stick to drive-thru. — Heather Laskey