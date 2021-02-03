Speak Out: Budget proposal includes $50M for Family Courts buildings

There’s $50 million in Gov. John Carney’s proposed capital budget to begin building two new Family Court facilities, pending approval by the General Assembly.

• Spend, spend, spend, spend! God forbid anyone should ever do any routine maintenance on any state building to keep them going longer. — Holly Hitzig

• I will say, Georgetown (Family Court) is like insanely small. But we don’t need “pretty” new courthouses either. I think it should go virtual. — Beth Gallagher

• I totally agree. How about you just do preventative maintenance and be a little bit prudent with tax dollars? — Arnold Maas

• Do you really need new/more/remodeled courthouses when the state of Delaware has an amazing number of four-, five- or six-time arrests for drunken driving? If you have a history of prisoners walking away from prerelease facilities? Pretty sure you have worse problems. — Victoria M. Olds