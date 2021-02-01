Speak Out: Carney proposes record spending plans

Feb 1st, 2021 · Comments: 0

Gov. John Carney’s proposed spending plan contains the largest operating and largest capital budgets in state history. The $4.71 billion total doesn’t include a separate $35.7 million supplement for one-time operational expenses, chiefly for pandemic response.

• Increasing spending, while earning is down statewide. Who is going to pay for it? — Jason Rextc

• Did you notice the Trump deficit? — Tommy Bou

• Any additional money for state retired employees? — Mary Jane Smith

• Everyone is holding strong on their household budgets. Restaurant owners and workers are suffering. And this guy is spending and giving raises. — Cal William

South Africa virus variant detected in US

A new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa has been found in the United States for the first time, with two cases diagnosed in South Carolina.

• European variant, the South African variant, the blah blah blah variant. — Christopher Joyce

• Well, then, it should stop there. They know the people and can find out who they have come in contact with. — Deborah Barnes

• But more importantly, they have to contact trace and locate its origin. How did it get there if no one diagnosed traveled there? — Carla Kilic

• Oh, who cares? — Katherine Hannah

• I don’t know why the Delaware State News even bothers reporting this. Few of its readers believe in science, what’s best for society or real news. — Janet Cooney

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Speak Out gives readers an opportunity to express opinions about public issues. Comments are collected from our website and our Facebook page. You can also email newsroom@newszap.com. While we want you to speak out freely, the newspaper edits comments for clarity, brevity, relevance, and fairness.

Newsletter
Comments

© 2021 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie