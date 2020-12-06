Speak Out: Delaware auditor says COVID data dashboard could be improved

Delaware’s publicly available COVID-19 data dashboard contains many useful statistics and indicators but could be improved, a new report from Auditor Kathy McGuiness’ office states. The dashboard, available at myhealthycommunity.dhss.delaware.gov, offers information on total cases, deaths, hospitalizations and more, including breaking some of them down by age, race and gender. Still, a more comprehensive dashboard with data and other details, such as how many people are wearing face coverings in public, test turnaround time and weekly cases among health care workers, would be helpful to the public, the findings from the auditor’s office say.

• They should also include residents vs. nonresidents when it comes to testing and the same for cases in the hospital. — Cal Staple

