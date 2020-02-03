Speak Out: Delaware budget talk

Gov. John Carney’s budget proposal includes what would be both the largest operating and capital sums in state history. It contains a 2 percent pay raise for state employees and directs much of the state’s expected excess revenue to one-time projects like construction, building maintenance and water treatment.

The governor’s recommended operating budget unveiled Thursday totals $4.63 billion in recurring expenses and $9.9 million in a separate one-time spending bill, while the capital bond bill comes to $893 million. The general spending plan for the fiscal year started July 1 is $4.45 billion, along with $62 million in a one-time supplement.

The current bond bill is $863 million. Both the operating and capital budgets for this fiscal year are the largest in Delaware history.

Influential lawmakers of both parties spoke approvingly of the plan: House Minority Leader Danny Short, a Seaford Republican, called it “prudent,” while Joint Finance Committee co-chair Sen. Harris McDowell, a Wilmington Democrat, said it has “reason and logic” behind it.

•More taxes — Jason Rextc

•I am sure the 2 percent pay raise for teachers will just suck the pennies out of your paycheck. — Jimmy Cox

•What happens when the administration in Washington cuts program funding? The states have to respond. — Dennis Norwood

• Like all good Democrats, just keep spending and make the people pay for your pipe dreams. — Bob Skuse

• Look at our federal government’s deficit? Trump is working on it! — Bob Ehlman

• Typical Democrats. Spend, spend, spend! — James Ciolek

• Delaware needs help! — Ashley Bonk

• He’s just taking a page from Trump’s playbook. Spend as much as you want to get whatever you want since ultimately no one cares about the budget. — Jess Mortillfem

• Most Democrats do want to impose about a 1% tax on the richest (the 1% that represents the tippy top) to pay for education among other things. The U.S. distribution of income has faltered and has moved far from the middle class. Many former middle class are now in the lower class income structures. — R Tamer Peel

• $30 million for raises, $30 million for three colleges. $50 million for a new school in Wilmington. I live in Middletown, what are my taxpayer dollars going towards for my area? — Lisa Garber

• $50 million for clean water. — Cal Staple

• With all these “wonderful” housing developments, shopping centers, etc., contractors are negligent in fulfilling their contracts .One example is in the M.O.T.,area. Road,improvements, traffic control. “Community parks” are in the building contracts. Contractors just pay a minimum fine fee yearly. Thus local taxpayers foot the bill. Nauseating. Yet the county still approves more projects! — George Riley