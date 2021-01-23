Speak Out: Delaware COVID-related deaths pass 1,000

Delaware’s total number of COVID-19-related deaths went over the 1,000 mark as of Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. The total number of individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranges in age from younger than 5 to 104 years old, according to the DPH.

• Why isn’t the vaccine being given out 24/7 till they run out? — Iam Wright

• I thought we are under a “state of emergency.” You would think overtime would be authorized. — Bob Beckman

• Because you need manpower and the space. That is why they are doing it on the weekends. Plus, more people are free to get vaccinated. The people working on the weekends are getting paid overtime, but they still have jobs to do during the week. The DMV parking area and inspection lanes, which work perfectly for getting people through, is also not available during the week. — Melissa Reinsfelder Yoder