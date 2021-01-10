Speak Out: Delaware delegation supports removing Trump from office

All three members of Delaware’s U.S. congressional delegation are calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration. Hundreds of pro-Trump extremists forced their way into the U.S. Capitol while lawmakers were in session to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

• They talk about conspiracy, when all they did for four years is conspire to demean, denigrate and lie about DJT, and now, this election fraud is a conspiracy. Where was our delegation this past summer when their anarchist and Marxist supporters were burning and looting Democrat-run states and cities? The silence was deafening and proves to me that they were complicit and maybe they should be impeached. — Tim Shepperson

• The loser talking about a conspiracy for the past year has been Donald J. Trump. Those left-wing protesters, protesting the alarming number of Black people killed by police, were met with a drastically different level of response. No, the violence that they participated in was wrong. However, they were met with tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets and, frequently, an overwhelming police response. Where was that Wednesday? Talk about a double standard. — Richard Schwage

• You people never give up — leave President Trump alone — he has done a good job! — Janice Owens

• I didn’t hear a peep from any of them as liberal cities were stormed (including Wilmington). For them to jump on the socialist bandwagon and further the condemnation of Trump is not a surprise. — Dennis Mehrenberg

• You’re comparing protests over racial injustice that got out of hand (as if anyone was happy about any of that anyway) to a president of the United States inciting a mob to storm the Capitol and overthrow the other two branches of government? — Clark Rife

• Five dead from the violent party. Trump will be charged with complicity. Every single thug that entered the Capitol building should be charged in this officer’s murder. — Eddie Curley

• One of the biggest mistakes ever made was losing Mike Castle. I just can’t fathom the amount of BS coming from them, and people just blindly following. — Brian Cullen

• Trump has betrayed our national security, and he will do so again. He has compromised our elections, and he will do so again. You will not change him. You cannot constrain him. Truth matters little to him. What’s right matters even less. And decency, not at all. Enough. — Brendan Warner

Single-use plastic bag ban begins

Customers in the checkout lines at grocery, retail and convenience stores throughout Delaware should be prepared for a new way of conducting business starting New Year’s Day.

• This should have been delayed due to the pandemic. It was a stupid idea in the first place. A bad idea has become even worse over time. — David Anderson

• The markets charging for bags at checkout are making out. They no longer have to purchase disposable bags and profit by charging the consumer. This will become a war between retailers, after they see how much their business drops due to charging for bags. — Robert Zindell

• No free sacks, as in bags to put your purchase in. Early-morning shopping at Wally World, and folks were upset. One woman with a full cart was beside herself, opting to leave it all in the cart as she checked out. Safe sacks can be found in Delaware! — Howard Gaines III

• You realize other states have already been doing this, right? And it’s really not that big of a deal. It’s been known for over a year. Plenty of time to prepare for everyone involved. — Jena Murray