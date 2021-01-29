Speak Out: Delaware expanding vaccination efforts; educators register

Delaware is expanding its access to the COVID-19 vaccine with events through testing partners, while the Delaware Department of Education is beginning vaccination registration for educators and school staff. The state’s efforts target people 65 and older at high risk for the virus, as well as low-income seniors in underserved communities.

• Wonderful news! Glad to see so many people taking the vaccine. — Rob Holley

• We’re getting our first dose today! I heard registering for the second dose is a nightmare. — Catherine DeCrescenzo

• If it were up to Trump, there wouldn’t be any vaccine. — Charlie Harper

• That would be incorrect. His Operation Warp Speed made it possible for you to have access to a vaccine much earlier than anticipated. — Rob Holley

Dover, DDP reach out to find downtown parking solutions

The city of Dover and the Downtown Dover Partnership envision a day when COVID-19 fears are alleviated, and shoppers return to area stores and restaurants. When that does take place, they want to make sure there is a more consistent plan for parking downtown — and they are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a new approach.

• Yes, it’s called a parking garage. — April Murray

• I mentioned before but no one cared. It’s a matter of the commoners not knowing where to park. Perhaps if there were signage indicating where FREE parking is available. Iam Wright

• I’d be worried more about getting shot. — Charlie Harper

• How about tearing down the building between City Hall and the post office and making that a parking lot? Oh! That’s right. It was the city parking lot until they decided to build a library on it. And they were complaining about limited parking back then. — Gerald Jerry Rice

• We have lived in Dover for almost 20 years. If they took all the money they have spent on studies and commissions and blue-ribbon panels and put it into parking, we would have the Taj Mahal of parking garages in North America. — Bob Skuse