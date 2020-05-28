Speak Out: Delaware lifting bans Monday

Gov. John Carney on Tuesday announced the state will lift the stay-at-home order June 1, although Delawareans are still encouraged not to venture out unnecessarily. June 1 will see more than its fair share of changes: In addition to a previously announced reopening of many businesses, that day will also mark the end of the ban on short-term rental units, the mandatory 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers and the prohibition on many outdoor gatherings.

