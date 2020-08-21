Speak Out: Delaware plans USPS lawsuit

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings joined the “Day of Action” event, announcing an upcoming lawsuit against the USPS regarding the supposed infringements on the right to vote based on cutbacks to the capacity for delivering the daily mail. Just prior to the news conference, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy issued a statement defending his actions and pledging the Postal Service “is ready today to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall.”

• Over 71% of all gun charges in Delaware are dropped or pleaded down. But let’s not remove one mailbox. — Bob Smith

• Fourteen thousand of them under the Obama administration but that’s was OK. — Jason Claire

• Fauci says it is safe to vote in person. — Clint Brothers

• What disruption? My bills come in the mail. — Sharon Lee Ponsell

• Authoritarian dictator wannabes and cheaters are unacceptable in my U.S.A. Thank you for doing the right thing. — Mary Claire Krager

• One-third of the U.S. didn’t even exercise their right to vote. It should be made easier and more secure, not more difficult! — Nan Mulligan