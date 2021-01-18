Speak Out: Delaware receives largest number of vaccine doses yet

Delaware received its largest shipment of COVID-19 vaccine to date last week. The Delaware Division of Public Health reported an additional 16,100 doses received Tuesday. This brings the total amount of vaccine received so far to 75,050, as of Tuesday.

• Florida has been vaccinating seniors all week. Maryland started yesterday. New York started today. Start vaccinating those who are the most vulnerable now. — Bob Skuse

• My wife works at a nursing home. They started vaccinating there last week, both elderly and the workers, though they can only vaccinate those who wish to be vaccinated. Sine refuse to be vaccinated because they don’t believe the virus is a threat, or they think some crazy conspiracy theory about the vaccine. — Nelson Tull

• Seems that a lot of people think that they need to be first. I would like to see what the state thinks the real numbers are. We have all seen the state’s 32-week plan. I have heard that the total number of people to get vaccinated will be about 700,000 people. Will the state please post their estimate of how many people are in each group? We need more transparency in the distribution of the vaccine. — Kevin McCarthy

• Many states are giving vaccines to the over-65 age group, according to this morning’s news. How come we are not giving vaccines to the most vulnerable age group? Why can’t I get a reservation when I am 87? I called the appropriate phone number, I got no answers, except to watch the newspaper. It appears to me that Delaware doesn’t know or care about folks like me. — Andy Andrew