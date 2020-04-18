Speak Out: Delaware to join five other states to prepare to reopen society

Delaware is teaming up with five other states, including two of its neighbors, to coordinate efforts to reopen daily life and the economy in the coming weeks and months. The First State will partner with New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Rhode Island, forming a task force to share data and work together as the coronavirus hopefully abates, the states announced Monday. “We’re looking forward to reopening but reopening with a plan and a smart plan, because if you do it wrong, it can backfire, and we’ve seen that in other places around the globe,” said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who seems to have been the driving force behind the partnership. Officials voiced hope that the initiative will allow the tens of millions of Americans who live in these states to eventually return to some semblance of normalcy, even though they emphasized the future remains murky.

• Why these states? We are Delmarva , should be Virginia and Maryland. – Jennifer Lauer

• You are having more cases every day and you want to reopen? We have over 1600 cases right now and it goes up every day. – Vishal Bishundat

• Makes sense, as long as we don’t rush it, but since we’re surrounded by Maryland on two sides we obviously should talk to them too. – Michael McKain

• Open it soon and safel.y – Kim Kisner

• Why? Because he’s getting a plan ready for when we do start to reopen? He’s actually preparing for it? He hasn’t set a date at all and if you actually read the article and says it’s all dependent on how the virus spreads. – Skyler Sweeney

• People would rather live in fear and allow a complete economic and societal collapse – Shyla Lyons

• It makes perfect sense to me since New York & northern New Jersey are the epicenter. This effort is being coordinated by Gov Coumo and all the states included are part of the I-95 corridor. – Phyllis Mahaley LeCates

• In all honesty, what’s the difference they aren’t enforcing people staying at home. – Roxanne Marie

• Just don’t open it too soon. If you do, you will kill us all. Trump is already trying to do that. How about our governor not join him.– Ronnie Ponde