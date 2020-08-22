Speak Out: Democrats nominate Biden

Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidential nominee last week, as party officials and activists from across the nation gave the former vice president their overwhelming support during his party’s all-virtual national convention. =

• Can’t believe they couldn’t find a better candidate. Shows their weakness big time! — Edna Staats

• Thank you, Joe Biden, for fighting the racism that Trump’s racist rhetoric brings to his supporters. — Lee A. Aron

• It’s Trump versus America and Biden versus the evil empire. — William Mazzariello

• You can continue to think this way and have a potential eight years of economic destruction and not like the choice you had, or you can vote for the economic rebuild of our country and not like the choice you had. — Mike Bodine

• Wasn’t hard at all to find someone better than Trump. — Rick Reed

• Nominate a rich, old, white guy who lives in an exclusive suburban neighborhood to solve all the problems of poor minorities in the inner city. What’s the definition of insanity? Doing the same thing over and over expecting different results? — Steven Depuy

• Don’t worry, he will be another Democratic president who will come in and clean up the mess a Republican left behind. — William Mazzariello

• The parties only differ on social issues, which doesn’t particularly impact the ruling elite. The two-party system is a joke. — Jessica Root