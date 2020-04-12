Speak Out: DOC inmate tests positive for COVID-19

The Delaware Department of Correction announced that a first inmate has tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.The inmate James. T. Vaughn Correctional Center, who is over the age of 60, is housed in one of two nearby housing units that have been carefully monitored by healthcare workers for the past week, with temperature checks two times a day, the DOC said.

• We need to massively reduce our mass incarceration rate so that our prisons are not overcrowded. Folks should not be sitting in jail for minor, non-violent, victimless crimes; failure to be able to afford to pay fees and fines; or for any offenses related to cannabis. Also, we need to do away with our cash bail system. We have so many individuals sitting in prison, further adding to overcrowding, simply because they cannot afford a small amount of cash bail. All of this would make existing inmates and prison workers less stressed and safer. – Eric Morrison

• Gov. Carney you need to stay involved. The healthcare in the prison is horrible. – Beth Grier

• So everyone says HIPPA prevents releasing where people live. Hmm, we should know where everyone lived! – Diane Butters-Eastburn

• It’s your party that holds the keys to the prison and they have held them for so long they no longer care about the people. It’s all about power. – Bob Skuse