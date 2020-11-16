Speak Out: Dover box plant on course for groundbreaking

Dover City Planner Dave Hugg provided an update on U.S. Corrugated of Delaware on Tuesday. He said everything is on course and he expects ground will be broken in early December on the 457,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on a 37.4-acre site at 1601 POW-MIA Parkway.

• Hope they plan on widening the one-lane road they are building it on. — Andrew Wester

• This is the type of work that is the backbone of growth for the people and the economy. — Bob Skuse

• More giant, surface heat, sink-polluting parking lots! — John Smith

• For all those that hate Amazon, you might want to thank them because their booming business has fueled the need for this plant. — Michael Jones