Speak Out: Dover school, church condemned after Tropical Storm Isaias

Tropical Storm Isaias touched many areas throughout the city of Dover with its destructive force Tuesday morning. Perhaps hardest hit were the historic William Henry Middle School on Carver Road and Union Missionary Baptist Church on Lincoln Street. Both buildings have been condemned by the city of Dover fire marshal.

• There goes school opening. Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise, as they should stay closed! — Deb Sudduth-Bates

• Kids aren’t going back in person Day One. The board meeting tonight had a good outline on the potential plan. — Kyle Baxter

• I’m waiting patiently (not really so patiently) to find out what the plan is, especially since William Henry is going to be out of commission for a while. So, where are those kids going to go? — Heather Halfen

• Place was a dump anyway. — Jimmy Cox

• Build a new school to match the high school. — Stephanie Zimmerman

• Very sad. I know Dr. Voshell was talking about trying to save it. — Melissa Epperly

• Drove by there last Sunday trying to see how much has changed. I went there in ’71-’72. Was honestly shocked it was still there. — Steven Depuy

• Nobody was going to school anyway. Big deal. — Bob Beckman