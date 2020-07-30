Speak Out: Dover’s NASCAR weekend won’t include fans

Jul 30th, 2020 · Comments: 0

In hopes of preventing the spread of COVID-19, state officials announced that they will not approve the track’s request to host a limited number of fans.

• Ten days at the state fair but can’t do three days at Dover Downs. — Billy Wilson Jr.

• So, Bristol can have 30,000 fans at that track, but Dover can’t have fans at all. — Charles Cain

• There aren’t any fans left, are there? — Jennifer Lawson

• Nobody cares! You get political and take away fans’ rights and freedoms. — Tina Husfelt

• But you can fly in an enclosed airplane. Ridiculous. — Mary Catherine Brockmeyer-Gallo

• Since NASCAR got political, I would not go if they paid me. Hope they go broke. — Stephen Welch

• No longer care to spend any money on anything NASCAR-related. Won’t be watching. — William Jamar

• Why bother? So, NASCAR still gets their money. — Tammy Lee

• Guess the right people don’t own enough stock in Dover Downs. But the fair is open? Think on that. — Michael Ware

Speak Out gives readers an opportunity to express opinions about public issues. Comments are collected from our website and our Facebook page. You can also email newsroom@newszap.com. While we want you to speak out freely, the newspaper edits comments for clarity, brevity, relevance, and fairness.

Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie