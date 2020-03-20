Speak Out: Economic aid

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to unleash a torrent of emergency economic aid — including direct checks to Americans — in an extraordinary effort to shore up households and the economy in the coronavirus crisis.

• It might have been less expensive to keep the CDC operating at full capacity. – Elizabeth Kenney

• Only if for everyone, not just moochers who already get help unlike the rest of us. – Melissa Epperly

• Not everyone who receives assistance is a moocher – John Anderson

• If you’ve criticized Bernie Sanders’ healthcare for all “socialistic” agenda then you should have too much pride to cash this check. – Eddie Curley

• Suddenly, everyone is for socialism. – SJ Hage