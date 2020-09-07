Speak Out: Fall sports guidelines updated

Gov. John Carney signed the 26th modification to his State of Emergency Order on last week, releasing updated guidance from the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) on playing fall sports safely in Delaware.

• Lawsuits are coming when kids start dropping dead exercising in masks. Nov 3rd can’t come fast enough. – Mary Crossan Criscuolo

 • What do you want? Do you want fall sports or not? Because you can’t have both. – Benjamin Black

• Did he/ his office make this decision after reviewing the NFHS proposed guidelines for each sport? We are an NFHS state. – Evan Gillespie

