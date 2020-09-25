Speak Out: Feds threaten funds to U.S. cities

The Justice Department identified New York City, Seattle and Portland, Oregon, as three cities that could have federal funding slashed under a memorandum by President Donald Trump that sought to identify localities that he said permit “anarchy, violence and destruction in American cities.” It comes as President Trump has cast American cities run by Democratic mayors as under siege by violence and lawlessness, despite the fact that most of the demonstrations against racial injustice have been largely peaceful.

• It’s simple. Take control of your cities or face consequences. — Chris Behrens

• So that means the red states should start supporting themselves? I believe the blue states will make out very well! — Joanne Harris Herrick

• America is sick and tired of Democrat leadership siding with criminals over law-abiding citizens and the never-ending destruction in our cities. — Marc Auger

• It’s the end of the GOP. — Eric Howlett

• The GOP will be just fine. I am seriously concerned what you guys might do if Trump does win! — Bill Schaefer