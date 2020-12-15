Speak Out: First COVID-19 vaccine administered in Delaware to care unit nurse

Gov. John Carney, the Delaware Division of Public Health and Bayhealth announced that the first Delawarean received the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning at Bayhealth’s Kent Campus in Dover. Elisabeth Cote, a progressive care unit nurse at Bayhealth, received the vaccine roughly 24 hours after the first shipment arrived at the healthcare agency on Monday. “After nine long months fighting COVID-19, this is a moment of hope for Delaware and for our country. There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Gov. Carney.

• The COVID-19 vaccine received “emergency use authorization.” That is not an approval. Per the FDA website, emergency use authorization “may allow unapproved medical products to be used in an emergency.” — B.K. Smith

• OK, B.K., any brilliant suggestions from the bench? — Bob Beckman

• I pray no one has any adverse side effects and this is the hope we all have been rooting for. — Heather Laskey

• Well, 78,000 doses have been given so far, with two (apparent) allergic reactions. — Tommy Bou

• I am 87. When can I get mine? — Andy Andrew