Speak Out: Georgia audit to trigger hand tally of presidential vote

Georgia’s secretary of state Wednesday announced an audit of presidential election results that he said would be done with a full-hand tally of ballots because the margin is so tight. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a news conference that his office wants the process to begin by the end of the week and he expects it to take until Nov. 20, which is the state certification deadline.

