Speak Out: Georgia audit to trigger hand tally of presidential vote

Nov 13th, 2020 · Comments: 0

Georgia’s secretary of state Wednesday announced an audit of presidential election results that he said would be done with a full-hand tally of ballots because the margin is so tight. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a news conference that his office wants the process to begin by the end of the week and he expects it to take until Nov. 20, which is the state certification deadline.

• Need to do that here with the governor race! — Richard Damron

• It’s not going to make a difference in the presidential race, and it’s not going to make a difference in the governor’s race in Delaware! — Brendan Warner

• This is interesting, as it’s being initiated by the state of Georgia. — Bruce Anderson

• Normal procedure. There is only 0.3% difference in the votes. — Jessica Tyre

• Even without Georgia, Biden still wins, so …— Eddie Curley

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Speak Out gives readers an opportunity to express opinions about public issues. Comments are collected from our website and our Facebook page. You can also email newsroom@newszap.com. While we want you to speak out freely, the newspaper edits comments for clarity, brevity, relevance, and fairness.

