Speak Out: Giuliani gives alleged copy of hard drive

Computer data that purportedly belonged to Joe Biden’s son was presented to the New Castle County Police Department on Monday. Delaware Department of Justice spokesman Mat Marshall said Rudy Giuliani, an adviser to President Donald Trump, gave a copy of a hard drive allegedly taken from Hunter Biden’s laptop to police, who then contacted the Department of Justice. The Department of Justice is only peripherally involved, he said.

