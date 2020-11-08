Speak Out: GOP senator says no evidence to support Trump claims

A key Republican senator said Friday he saw no evidence to support President Donald Trump’s baseless claim that Democrats are trying to “steal” the election and called the president’s words “very disturbing.” Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, whose state is a key battleground in the presidential election, said, “There’s simply no evidence anyone has shown me of any widespread corruption or fraud. The president’s speech last night was very disturbing to me because he made very, very serious allegations without any evidence to support it.” Toomey told “CBS This Morning.”

