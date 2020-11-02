Speak Out: Hollywood Diner to start cooking again

Nov 2nd, 2020 · Comments: 0

The former home of the Hollywood Diner, with its bright chrome and red siding right in the heart of Dover’s U.S. 13 corridor, is certainly an iconic and eye-catching building. It certainly attracted the attention of restaurateur Ekrem Arslan, who purchased the 1950s landmark property that sits at 123 N. Dupont Highway on Oct. 9. Ensar Arslan, the owner’s son, will serve as the diner’s manager.

• Looking forward to eating a breakfast anytime I want. – Michael Jones

• Good luck! Waiting for the opening! – Howard Gaines III

• I would love to see it remain the Hollywood Diner. – Holly Overmyer

• Me too… Welcome Ekrem and family – Dave Bonar

Comments

