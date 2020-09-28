Speak Out: Homeschools on the rise in Delaware

Hundreds of homeschools have cropped up this year, with more than 1,000 students statewide enrolling in them. As of early September, there are 751 new nonpublic schools in Delaware. Nonpublic schools include private schools, homeschools and multifamily homeschools. Of those 751, only four are private schools. A majority — 723 — are new homeschools, with 24 new multifamily homeschools, according to Alison May, a spokeswoman for the Delaware Department of Education.

• Translated: Public schools better realize they’re in trouble if they don’t open soon. — Shyla Lyons

• It has nothing to do with the public schools opening up. It’s that we don’t trust them to keep our kids healthy. — Lauren Leather

• Everyone is protecting their children! At least they are safe from that horrible virus at home. — Frances Aileen

• My household has two essential workers in it. I’m not perfectly content to send my own children into harm’s way just to get them out of mine. — Elizabeth Magnani

• I don’t blame any of them. The public schools are doing a crappy job. — Melissa Epperly

• Are they? My son’s doing great. — Chris Henry

• My kids are, also. We are in CR, and I’m pleased to say they’ve been doing a great job so far. — Christina Beck Meixell

• Most public school teachers are working harder than ever to try to make this work. We are attempting to make lemonade from the lemons. Every family has to do what’s best for them, but bashing public schools and teachers is an unnecessary criticism. — Jamie Hall

• And I suspect they still have to pay taxes for public schools. — Phillip Reynolds

• I’d rather be home than in school where our teachers and our kids are safe from getting COVID. Are people not understanding that? Guess not. They’re blaming everyone. Just be glad everyone is safe. — Diana Klein