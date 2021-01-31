Speak Out: House bill would allow restaurants to continue to-go alcohol sales, outdoor dining

Legislation approved by the House of Representatives on Wednesday would allow Delaware restaurants to continue to-go alcohol sales and outdoor dining for another year. House Bill 1 would extend provisions established in 2020 authorizing restaurants and bars to offer alcoholic beverages for takeout along with other orders. That authority, currently set to expire at the end of March, would be continued until April 2022.

1st vaccine doses the priority in Delaware

Despite limited supply, Delaware will stick with its plan to push out as many first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as possible, state officials said Tuesday night during a virtual town hall. Dr. Karyl Rattay, the director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, assured that second doses will be given to everyone, although supply might affect that timetable.

Sugar Factory to open at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino

Sugar Factory American Brasserie is bringing its high-energy atmosphere to Dover Downs Hotel & Casino. Known for its over-the-top sweets and treats, the world-famous restaurant is set to open this Thursday.

