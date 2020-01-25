Speak Out: Impeachment debate

Pressing through a second day of impeachment arguments, House Democrats scoffed at President Donald Trump’s claims that he had good reasons for pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political foes.

It was Trump who engaged in a shocking abuse of power, not former Vice President Joe Biden or other Trump foes, said Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas. There is “no evidence, nothing, nada”’ to suggest that Biden did anything improper in dealings with Ukraine, said the former judge.

• I’m asking a serious question here: do you really not care that he abused his power? — Jordan Irazabal

•Just because your TV told you he abused his power, doesn’t mean he did. He didn’t, prove me wrong. You must be mad at Biden if you think Trump did something wrong. We have Biden on video doing exactly what you are accusing Trump of doing and crickets from the Dems and most of the Dem media machine on the Bidens. Don’t fall for the scam, I’m hoping you’re better than that. — Samuel Pelton

•As president he has executive power to investigate if he thinks there was corruption or a threat to our country. The Democrats know this but hate him and want him gone. They are corrupt. — Lisa Garber

• Thank you Democrats! You just keep proving why I should vote for Trump this year! — Tina Husfelt

• A nice strategic and pragmatic presentation. — Charlene Randall Korejko

• Did any of you wonder why Trump will not release as documentaries or allow any of his very good people from testifying? It’s not because he’s innocent! — Patrick R. Weaver

•Biden said he’s not testifying either. He said it would give credibility to Trump’s accusations. So that’s why Trump won’t testify. Why are Democrats so confused about that? Oh yeah, their propaganda media. — Ryan Fenimore

•They are so repetitive, and the old saying is if you tell the truth you can remember it ~ that means you don’t have to read from notes to tell lies. — Bill Lawson

•I have worked and paid taxes since 1963 until seven years ago. Watching these people wasting even one dime of my hard0earned retirement savings has made me more upset than ever with the Democrats. — Dave McGuigan

• One of the few things this President has said that is true: “You know what else they say about my people? The polls, they say I have the most loyal people. Did you ever see that? Where I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK? It’s like incredible” — Brendan Warner

• Mitch made a good decision to let them have more time. Nobody could dig a deeper hole for the Democratic Party, then the Democrats. — Robert Hawthorne

• Fifty-one percent of Americans are in favor of getting Trump out of office by impeachment. Trump lost the popular election to Clinton who everybody hates, won by the electoral college only. Trump, while in office, has had to pay monies to both his charitable fraud and educational fraud. Trump is going to be detained by New York state immediately after leaving office for tax fraud. Virginia and Kentucky, which are precursors to the presidential election, both voted democrat for the first time in five decades. Last election was one of the smallest turnouts for minorities (remember Trump supporters were being asked by Trump to monitor the polls). The Democrats are pulling the greatest bait and switch this country has ever seen. Red team going down. — Eddie Curley