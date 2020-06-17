Speak Out: Justice For All Agenda

A diverse, wide-ranging group of statewide leaders banded together on the General Assembly steps last week, vowing to increase law enforcement’s accountability while eradicating police brutality, systemic racial injustice and more. “This is a time for everyone from D.C. to Dover, all throughout the nation to be working together and it’s unfortunate that … George Floyd had to lose his life but through the loss of his life we shall gain so much as his daughter said,” state Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker, D-Wilmington, said afterward. Vice Chair Rep. Dorsey Walker and fellow Delaware Legislative Black Caucus (DLBC) members introduced the Justice For All Agenda, aimed at upcoming legislation to end “the systemic racial injustice and police brutality that has impacted people of color in the First State for far too long.”

• The Constitution of the United States of America, the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights are the three documents when followed by government authorities will provide liberty and justice for all. Unfortunately, the Democratic Party wishes to and is working to destroy all three of these documents, so the Democratic Party’s ideology and philosophy strips away liberty and justice for everyone and only supplies liberty and justice for the elitist in their party. – Bill Sharpe

• Police brutality in Delaware? Since when? – Philip L. Puschel

• Thank you to these legislators. This is a good start. – Eric Morrison

• This bill neglects Delaware’s primary criminal justice issues, including lack of police transparency and accountability. You can almost 100% guarantee if Delaware establishes a “task force,” they are filling it with people they know and think exactly like them and that can be manipulated, not people that deserve or are passionate and want a voice at the table. It seems like pretend objectives, so it looks like people are doing something but in actuality, literally accomplishes nothing. Other people with far less political experience have far better objectives. – Beth Gallagher

• Wait, I heard for eight years how racial unrest was Obama’s fault. – William Mazzariello

• Obama had eight years, the first two in which he had both the House and Senate, and he and the rest didn’t think there was any problem with “systemic racism,” “white supremacy,” police brutality or racist statues. He did exactly nothing, for which everyone under the age of 30 is going nuts about all of a sudden. – Nick Boggs