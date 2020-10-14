Speak Out: Lawsuit targets DelDOT over Del. 1 access at south Frederica

DOVER — A longtime Kent County lawyer is suing the Department of Transportation over access to several properties in the Frederica area that are planned for development. At issue are two parcels of land directly across Del. 1 from the DE Turf sports complex. Totaling about 11.7 acres, the land was purchased by DelDOT in 2008 for a combined $2.78 million, according to documents from the Kent County recorder of deeds. In 2018, it was sold to a group of three LLCs represented by attorney John Paradee, for $275,000, per DelDOT’s 2018 annual property report and a county deed.

