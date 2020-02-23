Speak Out: Marijuana edibles and kids

Feb 22nd, 2020 · Comments: 0

Mary Lee, MD, FAAP, physician-in-chief of Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, recently penned a commentary for the Delaware State News entitled “Marijuana edibles dangerous to children” wherein she wrote:

“Last week, a new Delaware regulation went into effect allowing the sale of medical marijuana products resembling baked goods and candy. This regulation, approved by the Delaware Division of Public Health, poses a substantial new threat to Delaware’s children who may confuse and accidentally ingest these products.”

• Inattentive parents and caregivers are dangerous to children. — Leigh Ulrich

• Why would a responsible parent give edibles to a child in the first place, unless there is a medical diagnosis in which it could be considered beneficial treatment? That actually seems more like child abuse. — Heather Laskey

• ADHD meds are more dangerous. — Tommy Lee

• iPhones, tablets, laptops, etc are dangerous too. Just sayin.— Jackie Veal Cates

• Alcohol is dangerous to children. Very hot water is dangerous to children. Driving a car is dangerous to children. Using power tools is dangerous to children. Tylenol is dangerous to children in the wrong amount. This logic is ridiculous. — Ellen Behringer

• Not a single study was mentioned in this completely subjective opinion based in zero evidence. Doctor of “what if’s”— Paul Vogel

Speak Out gives readers an opportunity to express opinions about public issues. Comments are collected from our website and our Facebook page. You can also email newsroom@newszap.com. While we want you to speak out freely, the newspaper edits comments for clarity, brevity, relevance, and fairness.

Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie