Speak Out: McConnell warns against COVID relief

Washington negotiations on a huge COVID-19 relief bill took a modest step forward on Tuesday, though time is running out and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, President Donald Trump’s most powerful Senate ally, is pressing the White House against going forward. McConnell on Tuesday told fellow Republicans that he has warned the White House not to divide Republicans by sealing a lopsided $2 trillion relief deal with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before the election — even as he publicly said he’d slate any such agreement for a vote.

• Moscow Mitch back at it again the GOP double-talk special, one thing they are actually good at. – Ian VanSant

• This one needs to go too! – Vic Mchugh

• Lot of those lifers on all sides. Joe Biden is one of them. Term limits. – Jeff Grzeszczak

• I can’t stand him. Did you see his debate with Amy McGrath? Every time she criticized him on stimulus, he’d cackle like a witch. He thought the whole topic of COVID-19 was funny. – Sally Turner

• They can’t even negotiate within their own party. Total disfunction in the Senate. – Bill Gares

• McConnell is 100% correct here. – Mark Schmalhofer

• McConnell choosing power and party over country and the well-being of citizens. I’m eager for a day when the Senate will have leadership that cares for people. – Kristin Froehlich

• He always chooses power and party over country but like Trump he hugs a flag while doing it so Republicans don’t mind. – William Mazzariello