Speak Out: Passing of Pete Pizzadili

Pete Pizzadili, an Italian immigrant who became a legendary Delaware restaurateur for more than 50 years, cast a large shadow wherever he went. Mr. Pizzadili always cooked the tastiest dishes, served the perfect wine, and never had a guest enter Pizzadili Delicatessen in Dover or Pizzadeli Vineyard and Winery in Felton who he failed to greet and then remember their name. Those old-school business mannerisms and humble traits often displayed by Mr. Pizzadili disappeared from Kent County on Tuesday morning when he died after being ill over recent weeks.

• Such a pillar of the community. He was notorious for remembering your name and was always a kind soul. Condolences to his family. – Joyce Robinson

• Prayers for his family. Pete and his brother Tony were the nicest people around. My condolences to the family. I will certainly miss his smiling face. – Diane Larimore Pippin

• This is so sad. He was always so friendly and treated you like he had known you forever. He will be missed. – Leisha Henry Rutkowski

• Condolences for this man among men. He always had a smile and kind word. – Rene Banks

• Found their place in the mid 70’s. Never had anything I didn’t like, including the brothers. RIP and God bless his family. – Tommy Morris

• So sorry to see this. Pete was the hardest working, friendliest, and kindest man I ever met. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Love to his family. – Joe Corning

• RIP Pete! Great guy. I will always remember my first sub from there, on a blanket with my mom at Moore’s Lake! – Rick Reed

• I played little league baseball in Camden for Pizzadilis’. – Bruce Lee

• Our deepest condolences. My husband, who also makes wine, had a long conversation with him about wines and growing grapes. He was so nice and knowledgeable. – Lisa McClelland

• What a great man! He organized my wedding at the winery. What a beautiful place, even though it rained and was cold. We had the ceremony in the Bacchus Cave. – Sherry Coenen Wroten

• Worked at Pizzadili’s while in high school. Great memories of Pete, Tony, and their families. Working at the fair was certainly long hours, but a fun time. RIP Pete. – Mike Marvel

• Another good guy gone. Condolences. – Barry Hollingsworth

• My family loved his winery his food at the fair and him. He was a very nice guy. He will be missed truly. – Laura Belt

• I am so sorry to hear this news! Always loved the Pizzidili brothers! – Kim Stevens Riggs