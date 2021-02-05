Speak Out: Pay raises likely for a handful of top state officials

Judges, cabinet secretaries and elected officials are set to receive pay increases after a state panel recommended them and the Senate shot down a resolution rejecting those hikes.

• Let the residents determine if the “top officials” are deserving of a raise. Or better, if they should get a decrease. — Bridget Carlisle

• Cut each of them by 10%! — Robin Neil Haberle

• Maybe cut the state workforce by 10% — bet that would save a lot of money, and taxpayers wouldn’t notice the change in service. — Ashley Reynolds

• How about a pay raise for the other state employees, who need it more than the top officials? — Sallyann Pannucci Pippin

• While all the people who are actually doing all the work they get credit for are laboring at or near minimum wage. — Holly Hitzig

• Those of us who made government move forward — retired and forgotten about. — Lewis W. Briggs II

• Maybe the people they work for (taxpayers) should give them “reviews” and decide if their work ethics, procedures and practices are worthy of a raise (or not) and give them the standard cost-of-living increase like many other companies do. — Gere Durkin