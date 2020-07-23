Speak Out: Pentagon limits flags on military installations

The Pentagon is banning displays of the Confederate flag on military installations, in a carefully worded policy that doesn’t mention the word ban or that specific flag. Signed by Defense Secretary Mark Esper, the memo lists the types of flags that may be displayed at military installations and the Confederate flag is not among them.

• I will no longer support our military! — John Coblentz Sr.

• You no longer support the Confederate Army? — Joe Frggale

• That’s cool, bro. We don’t need you. There are plenty others that still do. — David Michael

• I never said I don’t support the troops, I respect them and everything they do for our freedom. When I go on base, almost every day, I make it a point to shake hands with the ones I can and thank them for my freedom. I can respect the troops and not agree with what the military does. That was my post. — John Coblentz Sr.

• The people that created and flew the Confederate flag were not only racist supremacists, they also fought against the United States. The flag not only represents hate to Black people, it also represents hate toward our nation. The Confederacy represents treason! That flag never represented any good for our country or its citizens. — Arthur DelRio Downes II

• The only flag required on U.S. military stations is the U.S. flag. — Bill Tasker

• The Confederacy surrendered over 150 years ago! They lost! If their descendants still don’t want to be part of the U.S., then get the hell out of here. — Mary Anderson