Speak Out: Portland mayor tear gassed by federal agents

The mayor of Portland, Oregon, was tear gassed by the U.S. government late Wednesday as he stood at a fence guarding a federal courthouse. Portland was enduring another night of protest against the presence of federal agents sent by President Donald Trump to quell unrest in the city.

• Finally, someone is going after the problem! Took long enough. — Jim Green

• Don’t you stand for small government being more important than the federal government? Or does that only apply to Republican-run places? — John Smith

• He certainly deserved being gassed. He isn’t interested in protecting his citizens from anarchists. — Philip L. Puschel

• The only anarchists are the federal agents snatching people off the street. Be careful. Could be your neighborhood next. — Shannon Marie

• I wonder if you’ll feel the same way when these thugs beat you up or loot your business or burn your neighborhood. — Hilary Ennis

• In 1933, secret police were taking people off the street in Nazi Germany. — Eddie Curley

• I am sure if you knew about it, you would have been cheering on the Bundy bunch of thieves. They didn’t want to pay even the small fees to taxpayers for running their cattle on public lands, so being the cowards they are, they put out a call for help and federal authorities showed up and people started crying freedom. Be consistent with what you cheer on, — Peter Murray

• Enjoying your cheers. Remember, dictators don’t want people to have guns. They may rise up against them! In 1939, Germany made sure the population didn’t have guns! Goodbye, Second Amendment. Enjoy watching Portland because your turn will come! — Douglas Mastin