Speak Out: Russian influence

Intelligence officials have warned lawmakers that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election campaign to help President Donald Trump get reelected, according to three officials familiar with the closed-door briefing.

Trump pushed back Friday accusing Democrats of launching a disinformation campaign.

• Why would Russia boost Trump? The Democrats are much easier to defeat and control. — Philip L Puschel

• More Facebook ads nobody ever saw? Bloomberg spends more in a day throwing an election then Russia does in a decade. — Steve Durnan

• Russia would like nothing better than to sew discord in our nation to weaken us and you in the liberal media are playing willingly into their hands! Incredible! Trump sent lethal weapons to the Ukraine, and has increased our oil production to drop worldwide oil prices which hurts Russia’s economy badly. And you want us to think that they want him re-elected? — Chris Wolfe

• The deep state still can’t accept that this President is legitimate and very popular. Let’s see the actual evidence that shows Russia is helping this president. I won’t hold my breath. — Mark Schmalhofer

• Shiny new object for the Dems.They are already screaming Russia Russia Russia on MSM today…it’s gross.— Daniel Korup

• In comes the second serving of another Russia nothing burger! — Karinna Rodgers

•The left is crying wolf. — Lisa Rodriguez

• Don’t you just love watching all those American-Russians lining up for a Trump rally. God love the left. If you can’t beat him, smear him. — Faye Wing

• I really hope the officials who released this info are Republicans. What would be your argument then, Trumpers? — Paul Kennedy

•Here we go again. Are the Clinton’s and DNC buying another fake Russian dossier so they can continue their attempted coup circus? — Tom Stevenson

• Can’t believe the CIA or FBI. The only one who doesn’t lie is the one whose charity got shut down because he was stealing from it. — William Mazzariello

• The responses from the brainwashed Trump supporters is like watching members of a cult. They have no reality in their statements. Only fed propaganda and talking points. Many of which have been proven wrong and inconsistent with reality. — Dennis Norwood

•You keep blaming the Democrats when Trump’s own intel agency called the alert. Republicans won’t pass a bipartisan bill to allocate funds to combat the intrusion and Trump certainly won’t tell Putin to back off. — Ray Korup