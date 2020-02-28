Speak Out: Sanctuary cities

The Trump administration can withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement grants to force states to cooperate with U.S. immigration enforcement, a federal appeals court in New York ruled Wednesday in a decision that conflicted with three other federal appeals courts.

The decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan overturned a lower court’s decision ordering the administration to release funding to New York City and seven states — New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Massachusetts, Virginia and Rhode Island.

The states and city sued the U.S. government after the Justice Department announced in 2017 that it would withhold grant money from cities and states until they gave federal immigration authorities access to jails and provide advance notice when someone in the country illegally is about to be released.

• Doesn’t surprise me. But there is an argument to be made if states are not paying into the federal government also. California for example could create their own social programs and put a burden of the programs the federal government has. — Dennis Norwood

• Fantastic!! Sick and tired and totally disgusted with elected government officials, government funded jails, hospitals, police departments acting in the best interests of illegal aliens — just crossing the border without following U.S. immigration laws — is a crime. So every illegal is a criminal.

These government representatives (yeah that includes Congress, Senate, governors, mayors too…are not only ignoring U.S. federal and state laws. They are actively aiding and abetting criminal activity. Time to hold them all accountable. Time to not only withhold funding but also to charge them for their illegal activity, terminating them from their positions and terminating all benefits, including pensions, etc. — Victoria M. Olds

• Great news! Sanctuary cities and states are a haven for criminals that are here illegally. They contribute to the demise of our country. If they refuse to work with the federal government to enforce immigration law, they need to lose federal funds. — Philip L Puschel

• Welcomed news! Now, cut off every state that allows illegal invaders, who enter illegally, (that is a crime) off from the funds!! In today’s day and age with the Coronavirus rapid in many nations, we need to be aware of who everyone is, where they have been and how they got here. — Diane Butters-Eastburn

• What a poor decision. If we don’t object to using local and state resources to round up people, and break up and terrorize families and traumatize children, and throw them into cages and deprive them of the most basic human necessities, sometimes leading to death, we should at least object to using very strapped local and state resources for this. — Eric Morrison

• Follow the laws and this won’t happen.— Jon Walczak